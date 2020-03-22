Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avnet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Avnet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of AVT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

