Audioeye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.70. Audioeye has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. ValuEngine raised Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

