AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

