Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading 0.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.04, 604,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 999,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Specifically, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Insiders purchased a total of 674,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,611 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.