At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,217,316.45 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin acquired 670,310 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70.

HOME opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 470,106 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,569,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

