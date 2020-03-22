At Home Group (HOME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect At Home Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

HOME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 518,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

