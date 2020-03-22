AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,862.14 ($103.42).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 6,891 ($90.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,243.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,327.66. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.