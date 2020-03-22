Assaf Ran Acquires 8,000 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $3.23 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

LOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

