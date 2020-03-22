Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 394,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 159,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $76.37 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

