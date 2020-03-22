Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of AINC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

