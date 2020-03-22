Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $50.75, approximately 159,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 299,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Specifically, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

