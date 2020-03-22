Asante Solutions (PUMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

