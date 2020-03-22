Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 227.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARMP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.75 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

