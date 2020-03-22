Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.