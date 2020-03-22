Argan (NYSE:AGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AGX opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. Argan has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Argan by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

