Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.