Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $345.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.34.

AAPL opened at $229.24 on Thursday. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Apple by 27.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 49,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

