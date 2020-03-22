Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AMEH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.64.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $225,774.08. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

