Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 850 ($11.18).

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC cut Antofagasta to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 868.08 ($11.42).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 784.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 869.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

