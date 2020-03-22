Anpario (LON:ANP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Anpario stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.97. Anpario has a one year low of GBX 222.40 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.52). The stock has a market cap of $62.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

