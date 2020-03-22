Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.