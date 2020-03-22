Andrew Ahlborn Buys 3,272 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CFO Andrew Ahlborn acquired 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,809.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RC opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

