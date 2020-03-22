Analyzing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & HSBC (NASDAQ:HSBC)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $4.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. HSBC pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 1.93 $4.74 million N/A N/A HSBC $56.10 billion 2.09 $6.06 billion $3.90 7.39

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 5 2 6 0 2.08

HSBC has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.78%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 17.84% 8.41% 0.93% HSBC 10.64% 7.13% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HSBC beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

