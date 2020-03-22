Analyzing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Dialog Semiconductor (NASDAQ:DLGNF)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Dialog Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.19 billion 2.76 $89.99 million $2.05 27.27 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 1.14 $301.45 million N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cirrus Logic and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 3 5 0 2.44 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $77.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 12.52% 15.06% 11.68% Dialog Semiconductor 19.25% 19.79% 15.11%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Cirrus Logic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

