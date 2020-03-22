Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $90.00

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $257,271,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

