Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

