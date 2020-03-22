Analysts Set Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $81.00

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Mantech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.