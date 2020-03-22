Analysts Expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings. TiVo posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. TiVo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TiVo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TiVo by 4,130.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TiVo by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in TiVo by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

