Analysts Expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.63). Retrophin posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTRX. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Retrophin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

RTRX opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $479.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock worth $348,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

