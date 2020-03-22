Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

