Analysts Anticipate Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 107,483 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 500,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,433 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.