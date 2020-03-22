Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

NYSE APH opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.