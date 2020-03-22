AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Price Down 8.2%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.10 and last traded at $63.37, approximately 3,199,622 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,774,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

