America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $40.43 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

