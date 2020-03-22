American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $123.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.79.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.
In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
American Express stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
