American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $123.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

