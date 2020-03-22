Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

DOX stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

