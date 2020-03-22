Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $79.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $257,606.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares in the company, valued at $36,735,364.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,835 shares of company stock worth $1,207,398. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $12,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.