Altria Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

