Altitude Group’s (ALT) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:ALT opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.12. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Altitude Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.57).
About Altitude Group
