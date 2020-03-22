Altitude Group’s (ALT) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ALT opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.12. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Altitude Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.57).

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

