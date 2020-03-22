Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 83780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.