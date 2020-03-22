ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ALLETE worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $54.71 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

