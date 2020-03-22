Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after buying an additional 1,735,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371,614 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 248,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after purchasing an additional 194,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

