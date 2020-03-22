Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.51, 3,123,435 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,879,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.