Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Director Acquires $1,522,500.00 in Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIMT opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.