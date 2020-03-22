AgJunction (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th.
AgJunction stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. AgJunction has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.
About AgJunction
