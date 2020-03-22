AgJunction (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th.

AgJunction stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. AgJunction has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

Get AgJunction alerts:

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AgJunction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgJunction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.