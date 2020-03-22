AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AerCap were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE:AER opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

