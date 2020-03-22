Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) versus Adesto Technologies (OTCMKTS:IOTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advantest and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.39% 26.84% 17.38% Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97%

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advantest and Adesto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13

Adesto Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Advantest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Adesto Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.56 billion 2.27 $512.94 million $2.61 11.51 Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 2.37 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -32.50

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats Adesto Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

