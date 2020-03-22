Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.26% of Acuity Brands worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average of $123.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

