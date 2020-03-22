Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Trading Down 14.1% Following Weak Earnings

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)’s share price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.91, approximately 1,080,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 383,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Actuant news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,506,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

Actuant Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

