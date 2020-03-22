Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $175.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Shares of ACN opened at $149.94 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

